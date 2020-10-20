Department of Justice

'Laptop From Hell': Trump Blasts Corrupt Biden Family, Calls for Special Counsel Investigation

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Oct 20, 2020 9:50 AM
  Share   Tweet
'Laptop From Hell': Trump Blasts Corrupt Biden Family, Calls for Special Counsel Investigation

Source: (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)

Speaking during an interview with Fox and Friends Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump blasted the Biden family as corrupt and called on Attorney General Bill Barr to launch a Special Counsel investigation into their foreign money dealings. 

A number of House Republicans sent a letter to Barr on Monday calling for the same. 

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign has a question of the day for Joe Biden related to Hunter Biden's emails. 

"It’s been a week since new revelations of your son Hunter’s foreign corruption and access selling have come to light. Why haven’t you denied being 'the big guy' for whom Hunter is hiding foreign money?" the campaign is asking. 

The Biden campaign has not refuted the authenticity of the laptop or its contents. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Final Weeks: Democrats Launch Dirty Tricks, False Claims Against GOP Senate Candidates
Guy Benson
Gallup Poll Shows That Judge Barrett's Favorability Breaks Records
Reagan McCarthy
Amy McGrath Blames Leader McConnell For Blocked COVID Relief Package After Democrats Filibustered
Reagan McCarthy
Fairfax County Teachers Union Doesn't Want to Reopen Schools Until When?...
VIP
Cortney O'Brien
Watch: Elise Stefanik's Opponent Has 'Meltdown' Over Court Packing Question
Cortney O'Brien
More Voting Woes: California Ballot Box Set Ablaze, Torching Ballots Inside
Ellie Bufkin
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular