'Laptop From Hell': Trump Blasts Corrupt Biden Family, Calls for Special Counsel Investigation

Speaking during an interview with Fox and Friends Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump blasted the Biden family as corrupt and called on Attorney General Bill Barr to launch a Special Counsel investigation into their foreign money dealings.

President @realDonaldTrump on Biden family corruption: “This is the laptop from Hell” pic.twitter.com/I7ejnPOz6D — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) October 20, 2020

A number of House Republicans sent a letter to Barr on Monday calling for the same.

Today, I requested that the DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE immediately appoint an independent, unbiased SPECIAL COUNSEL to investigate the issues that have been raised about former Vice President JOE BIDEN'S involvement with his son's business dealings. https://t.co/2phUI4tSY7 — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) October 19, 2020

If it's true that Hunter Biden was selling access to his father while he was VP, then the Justice Department should investigate. pic.twitter.com/oHYFqrzkSg — Ted Budd (@RepTedBudd) October 19, 2020

Hunter Biden used his father’s status to make millions from foreign companies.



The American people deserve the truth. We need an ethics investigation - and the @FBI to stop turning a blind eye to the corruption of the Obama-Biden Administration. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/USHOplPDWm — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) October 19, 2020

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign has a question of the day for Joe Biden related to Hunter Biden's emails.

"It’s been a week since new revelations of your son Hunter’s foreign corruption and access selling have come to light. Why haven’t you denied being 'the big guy' for whom Hunter is hiding foreign money?" the campaign is asking.

The Biden campaign has not refuted the authenticity of the laptop or its contents.