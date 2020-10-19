President Trump Calls Out Dr. Fauci on...a Few Things

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Monday afternoon to call out Dr. Anthony Fauci over recent claims the White House is preventing him from doing media interviews.

...P.S. Tony should stop wearing the Washington Nationals’ Mask for two reasons. Number one, it is not up to the high standards that he should be exposing. Number two, it keeps reminding me that Tony threw out perhaps the worst first pitch in the history of Baseball! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2020

The comments come after Fauci said during an interview with 60 Minutes that his appearances have been limited.

Dr. Jon LaPook: During this pandemic, has the White House been controlling when you can speak with the media? Dr. Anthony Fauci: You know, I think you'd have to be honest and say yes. I certainly have not been allowed to go on many, many, many shows that have asked for me. Dr. Jon LaPook: One of the most trusted voices in America, and yet, you're not there, you're not allowed to talk with us. So, can you understand the frustration that maybe there's been a restriction on the flow of information and on the transparency-- Dr. Anthony Fauci: You know, I think there has been a restriction, Jon, but-- but it doesn't, it-- it-- it isn't consistent.

During a call with supporters Monday morning, President Trump didn't hold back on Fauci's flip flopping throughout the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic.