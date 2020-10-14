Donald Trump

Leftists Lose Their Minds Over Trump Landing Dueling Town Hall Against Biden

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Oct 14, 2020
Source: (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

The second presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden was canceled last week, but both candidates will still face off in dueling town hall events Thursday night. 

President Trump will participate in a town hall from Miami with NBC News

President Donald Trump will take part in an NBC News town hall event in Miami on Thursday, the network announced Wednesday, after Trump produced a Covid-19 test showing he is not contagious.

The town hall, moderated by "TODAY" anchor Savannah Guthrie, will take place on the same evening — and at the same time — that Joe Biden is doing his own town hall event in Philadelphia on ABC News at 8 p.m. ET.

During the one-hour town hall with Trump on Thursday, Guthrie will moderate a conversation between Trump and a group of Florida voters.

It will take place outdoors at the Pérez Art Museum in accordance with guidelines set forth by health officials and consistent with all government regulations.

Joe Biden will participate in a town hall with ABC News from Philadelphia. 

Democratic presidential nominee and former vice president Joe Biden on Thursday, Oct. 15, allowing voters to ask questions to the former vice president less than a month before Election Day.

ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos will moderate the prime-time event in Philadelphia.

Biden's town hall was scheduled last week. President Trump's town hall was announced today. The left is losing thier minds over the conflict.

Most Popular