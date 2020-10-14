Supreme Court

Judge Barrett Bulldozes Senator Coons: I Assure You, I Have My Own Mind

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Oct 14, 2020 5:35 PM
  Share   Tweet
Judge Barrett Bulldozes Senator Coons: I Assure You, I Have My Own Mind

Source: (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)

During the third day of Supreme Court hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Democrat Senator Chris Coons continued to imply she is incapable of thinking for herself and controlled by the opinions of her mentor, the late Justice Antonin Scalia. Judge Barrett was having none of it. 

"I hope you aren't suggesting I don't have my own mind, that I couldn't think independently or I would just decide 'let me see what Justice Scalia said about this in the past.' I assure you I have my own mind. Everything that he said is not necessarily what I agree with or what I would do as Justice Barrett. That was Justice Scalia. So I share his philosophy but I have never said I would reach the same outcome as he did," Barrett said. 

Republican Senators also took notice of Coon's tactics. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Liberal Reporter: What Twitter and Facebook Did to Muzzle Biden Story Is 'Creepy and Authoritarian'
Matt Vespa
New Poll on Amy Coney Barrett’s SCOTUS Nomination Is All Bad News For Democrats
Matt Vespa
Good News: Top DOJ Official and Trump-Russia Collusion Peddler Bruce Ohr Has Resigned
Matt Vespa

RECAP: Chairman Graham Pushes Back at Judiciary Dems Who Accused ACB of Not Being Candid
Gov. Ralph Northam on Kidnapping Plot: 'These People Take Their Marching Orders' from Trump
VIP
Julio Rosas
Sen. Ernst Calls Out Katie Hill for Judging ACB by Her Clothing
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | Lisa Benson
View Cartoon
Most Popular