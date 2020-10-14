Judge Barrett Bulldozes Senator Coons: I Assure You, I Have My Own Mind

During the third day of Supreme Court hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Democrat Senator Chris Coons continued to imply she is incapable of thinking for herself and controlled by the opinions of her mentor, the late Justice Antonin Scalia. Judge Barrett was having none of it.

"I hope you aren't suggesting I don't have my own mind, that I couldn't think independently or I would just decide 'let me see what Justice Scalia said about this in the past.' I assure you I have my own mind. Everything that he said is not necessarily what I agree with or what I would do as Justice Barrett. That was Justice Scalia. So I share his philosophy but I have never said I would reach the same outcome as he did," Barrett said.

ACB to Sen. Chris Coons:



"I have already said, and I hope that you aren't suggesting that I don’t have my own mind or that I couldn't think independently... I assure you I have my own mind."pic.twitter.com/4meoIEzHV7 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 14, 2020

Republican Senators also took notice of Coon's tactics.

Sen. @hawleyMO: "I think maybe then we can put to rest this attempt to constantly leverage the worst interpretations of Justice Scalia's philosophy, misrepresentations, and attribute them all to you as if you are the same person. Frankly, I think it is demeaning and insulting." pic.twitter.com/ir4W2oKqO8 — CSPAN (@cspan) October 14, 2020