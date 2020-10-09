Frank Luntz Explains the 'Number One Complaint' from His Focus Group

As Leah covered yesterday, pollster Frank Luntz detailed the reaction of his focus group as they watched the vice presidential debate between Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence Wednesday night.

Since then, former Vice President Joe Biden was again asked about whether he will pack the Supreme Court. He refused to give an answer during a campaign stop in Arizona.

Joe Biden AGAIN refuses to say whether he supports packing the Supreme Court.



"You'll know my opinion on court packing when the election is over... The moment I answer that question, the headline in every one of your papers will be about that."



Give me a break.



So bogus. pic.twitter.com/PQY80WEMyy — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 8, 2020

Joe Biden just declared “You'll know my opinion on court packing when the election is over.” So the Democratic presidential candidate is telling the voters that he will not tell them if he plans to destroy a core institution in our constitutional system... https://t.co/75a0eVkoix — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) October 8, 2020

That exchange prompted Luntz to reiterate that Biden's refusal to answer this question was the number one complaint among focus group participants.

This was the #1 complaint from my focus group during last night’s #VPDebate.



The Biden-Harris campaign refuses to answer a simple question. https://t.co/sDYrf5UpFg — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) October 8, 2020

In other words, Biden's answer on the question matters and voters are owed an explanation about his position.