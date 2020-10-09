Supreme Court

Frank Luntz Explains the 'Number One Complaint' from His Focus Group

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Oct 09, 2020 3:10 PM
  Share   Tweet
Frank Luntz Explains the 'Number One Complaint' from His Focus Group

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

As Leah covered yesterday, pollster Frank Luntz detailed the reaction of his focus group as they watched the vice presidential debate between Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence Wednesday night.

Since then, former Vice President Joe Biden was again asked about whether he will pack the Supreme Court. He refused to give an answer during a campaign stop in Arizona.

That exchange prompted Luntz to reiterate that Biden's refusal to answer this question was the number one complaint among focus group participants.

In other words, Biden's answer on the question matters and voters are owed an explanation about his position.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Watch: Cunningham Ducks Multiple Questions About Potential For More Extramarital Affairs
Reagan McCarthy
Election Interference: Twitter Unveils Temporary Speech Codes Weeks Before the Election
Bronson Stocking
Yale University Sued by DOJ for Discriminatory Admission Policies
Ellie Bufkin
Governor Whitmer Held Trump Accountable for a Kidnapping Plot. There's One Massive Problem.
Katie Pavlich

Director Explains Why Cast of New Documentary Changed His Mind About Trump
Cortney O'Brien
Liberal Reporter Brutally Gashes Kamala Harris' Disastrous Debate Performance
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular