White House Physician Gives Another Good News Update on Trump's Health

White House physician and Navy Commander Sean Conley released an update on President Trump's battle with Wuhan coronavirus Tuesday afternoon, noting he is symptom free.

"This morning the President's team of physicians met with him in the Residence. He had a restful first night at home, and today he reports no symptoms. Vital signs and physical exam remain stable, with an ambulatory oxygen saturation level of 95-97%. Overall he continues to do extremely well, I will provide updates as we know more," Dr. Conley wrote.

A Tuesday afternoon update from President @realDonaldTrump’s physician: pic.twitter.com/A8CiutMPbw — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) October 6, 2020

FEELING GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

President Trump returned to the White House Monday evening after spending the weekend as a patient at Walter Reed Military Hospital. He was flown to the hospital via Marine One on Friday evening.

Now that he's feeling better and back at home, President Trump has indicated he may give an address to the nation about his condition sometime Tuesday afternoon.

Trump is considering a televised address to the nation after returning yesterday from a three-day stay in the hospital for coronavirus treatment, @SalehaMohsin reports. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 6, 2020

The President also plans to debate former Vice President Joe Biden next week.