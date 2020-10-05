UPDATE: Debate is On; White House Physician: President Trump Is Back

Speaking outside of Walter Reed Military Medical Center Monday afternoon, White House physician and Navy Commander Sean Conley went over President Trump's health status as he prepares to return to the White House.

"He's back," Conley said. "So long as everything continues on the track that we're experiencing right now, at this time, [the plan] is to get him home later today."

"Though he may not entirely be out of the woods yet, the team and I agree that all our evaluations and most importantly his clinical status support the president's safe return home where he'll be surrounded by world-class medical care 24/7," he continued.

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

As far as the timing, Conley said President Trump met most of his discharge requirements Sunday afternoon. He will leave Walter Reed at 6:30 pm Monday evening and receive a final dose of Remdesiver Tuesday morning at the White House. In addition, he is on Regeneron, zinc, vitamin D, famotidine and melatonin.

President Trump will participate in the next debate against former Vice President Joe Biden on October 15. It will take place in Miami.

This post has been updated with additional information.