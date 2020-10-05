China

BREAKING: President Trump Announces When He'll Leave the Hospital

Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Oct 05, 2020 2:50 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Trump announced Monday afternoon he will leave Walter Reed Medical Military Hospital at 6:30 pm after a weekend stay for Wuhan coronavirus. He has been a patient there since Friday evening. 

President Trump was diagnosed with Wuhan coronavirus late Thursday night. After advice from White House physician and Navy Commander Sean Conley, he was transported via Marine One to Walter Reed Friday evening. Doctors put President Trump on a five day dose of Remdesiver.  In addition, he is on Regeneron, zinc, vitamin D, famotidine and melatonin. He will continue his treatment and will quarantine at the White House. 

President Trump visited supporters outside of the hospital on Sunday and the White House released photos of him working during treatment. 

First Lady Melania Trump, who was also diagnosed with the disease last week, is doing well. She was not admitted to the hospital. 

