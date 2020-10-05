BREAKING: President Trump Announces When He'll Leave the Hospital

President Trump announced Monday afternoon he will leave Walter Reed Medical Military Hospital at 6:30 pm after a weekend stay for Wuhan coronavirus. He has been a patient there since Friday evening.

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

President Trump was diagnosed with Wuhan coronavirus late Thursday night. After advice from White House physician and Navy Commander Sean Conley, he was transported via Marine One to Walter Reed Friday evening. Doctors put President Trump on a five day dose of Remdesiver. In addition, he is on Regeneron, zinc, vitamin D, famotidine and melatonin. He will continue his treatment and will quarantine at the White House.

President Trump visited supporters outside of the hospital on Sunday and the White House released photos of him working during treatment.

First Lady Melania Trump, who was also diagnosed with the disease last week, is doing well. She was not admitted to the hospital.