BREAKING: Kayleigh McEnany's Test Results for Wuhan Coronavirus Have Changed

After a series of daily and negative tests for Wuhan coronavirus, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tested positive for the disease on Monday. Two of her deputies have also tested positive.

"After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms. No reporters, producers, or members of the press are listen as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit. Moreover, I definitively had no knowledge of Hope Hick's diagnosis prior to holding a White House briefing on Thursday. As an essential worker, I have worked diligently to provide needed information to the American People at this time," McEnany released in a statement. "With my recent positive test, I will begin the quarantine process and will continue working on behalf of the American People remotely."

The news comes after White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Monday morning that President Trump, who also tested positive for the disease last week, could leave Walter Reed Military Hospital sometime on Monday.

“Spoke to the President this morning. He continued to improve over night and is ready to get back to a normal working schedule. He will meet with his doctors and nurses this morning to make further assessments of his progress," Meadows said. "His treatment has been remarkable. His strength has been incredible."

Over the weekend, McEnany worked to provide statements about President Trump's health situation from White House physician and Navy Commander Sean Conley, in addition to other doctors working to treat him.

This post has been updated with additonal information.