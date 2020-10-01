New Poll: Americans Aren't in Favor of Court Packing. Biden is Still Hiding his Position.

As former Vice President Joe Biden continues to dodge questions about whether he will pack the Supreme Court with leftist justices, new polling shows the majority of Americans are against the idea.

From Rasmussen Reports:

A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 52% of Likely U.S. Voters believe Supreme Court justices should be subject to term limits. Thirty-six percent (36%) disagree, up from 30% the first time we asked these questions in March 2019. Thirteen percent (13%) are not sure. Only 32% favor increasing the number of justices on the high court, but that’s up from 27% in last year’s survey. Fifty-three percent (53%) are opposed. Fourteen percent (14%) are undecided.

Biden was asked during the first presidential debate where he stands on the issue. He refused to answer.

"Whatever position I take on that, that'll become the issue," Biden said.

"Are you going to pack the court?" President Trump asked.

"I'm not going to answer the question," Biden said.

His running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, is also refusing to tell Americans her position.

"We are 35 days away from an election that's probably the most important in our life and our children's lifetime and there is nothing in these next 35 days that Joe or I will take for granted and so the focus right now is on reminding people that we have this election, that it is very much in play," Harris said when asked whether she would entertain the idea of packing the court. "Deal with later, later. Focus on what's happening right now...let's not get distracted. Let's focus on what's right in front of us."