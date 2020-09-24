Report: Durham is Investigating the Clinton Foundation

In May 2019 U.S. Attorney John Durham was appointed by Attorney General Bill Barr to launch a criminal investigation into the FBI's motives behind the 2016 Russia investigation. That probe, better known as Crossfire Hurricane, targeted members of the Trump campaign.

But according to a new report, Durham's scope isn't limited to the FBI or other federal government agencies. He's also taking a look at the Clinton Foundation.

From Fox News:

Aspects of U.S. Attorney John Huber’s investigation into the Clinton Foundation have been assumed by U.S. Attorney John Durham as part of his review into the origins of the Russia probe, Fox News has learned. A source familiar with Durham’s investigation told Fox News on Thursday that parts of what Huber was investigating in 2017 -- involving the Clinton Foundation -- have been incorporated in Durham’s investigation. In November 2017, then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions directed Huber, the U.S. attorney for Utah, and other senior prosecutors to evaluate “certain issues” involving the sale of Uranium One, and other dealings related to the Clinton Foundation. Sessions tapped Huber after requests by congressional Republicans, who had been calling for the appointment of a special counsel to review the matters.

For some perspective on what Durham may be looking into:

The Clintons have maintained they never used Hillary's position as the Secretary of State to do special favors in return for donations to their foundation. It should be noted that donations to the Clinton Foundation dried up immediately after she lost the 2016 presidential election.