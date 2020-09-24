Department of Justice

Combatting the Rioters: DOJ Touts Hundreds of Arrests

Posted: Sep 24, 2020 2:40 PM
The Department of Justice is touting hundreds of arrests across the country in the past five months as part of ongoing efforts to clamp down on organized and violent unrest in America's cities. 

"The Department of Justice announced today that more than 300 individuals in 29 states and Washington, D.C., have been charged for crimes committed adjacent to or under the guise of peaceful demonstrations since the end of May," DOJ released in a statement. "To date, of the 94 U.S. Attorneys’ Offices (USAOs), more than 40 USAOs have filed federal charges alleging crimes ranging from attempted murder, assaulting a law enforcement officer, arson, burglary of a federally-licensed firearms dealer, damaging federal property, malicious destruction of property using fire or explosives, felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, unlawful possession of a destructive device, inciting a riot, felony civil disorder, and others.  Violent opportunists have exploited these demonstrations in various ways."

The charges, which carry significant prison time, range from arson, illegal use of explosives, attacks on law enforcement officers and more.  

"Approximately 80 individuals have been charged with offenses relating to arson and explosives.  Approximately 15 individuals have been charged with damaging federal property. In some instances, these individuals are alleged to have set fires to local businesses as well as city and federal property, which will regrettably incur millions of taxpayer dollars to repair damages to the Portland Courthouse, Nashville Courthouse, Minneapolis Police Third Precinct, Seattle Police East Precinct, and local high school in Minnesota; and, to replace police cruisers in South Carolina, Washington, Rhode Island, Georgia, Utah, and other states," the statement continues. "Approximately 30 individuals have been charged with offenses related to civil disorder.  In several instances, these individuals leveraged social media platforms to incite destruction and assaults against law enforcement officers."

Ahead of rioting in Louisville Wednesday night, a U-Haul truck was prepped and ready to go with shields and signs about abolishing the police.

Attorney General Bill Barr has repeatedly stated the funding and connections of rioting events are under federal investigation. 

