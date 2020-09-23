Graham: Blocking Medical Care for Injured Law Enforcement Officers Should Be a Federal Crime

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham introduced legislation Wednesday that would punish individuals deliberately blocking the ability of injured police offers or other law enforcement agents to receive medical care. According to Graham's office, the "Penalizing Radicals and Others who Thwart Emergency Care and Transportation (PROTECT) for Law Enforcement Officers Act of 2020 would make it a federal crime to knowingly prevent an injured law enforcement officer from receiving emergency medical care."

The legislation comes after a series of unprovoked attacks and attempted murders of police officers across the country.

“I am proud to stand with the men and women in blue. As Chairman of the Judiciary Committee, I have made police reform a priority, but I will never turn my back on those who protect us," Senator Graham released in a statement. “I’ve never seen a more dangerous time to be a police officer than now. More law enforcement officers have already died in the line of duty this year than died in all of 2019. It seems like it is open season on the cops. My legislation will help protect law enforcement officers by going after those who would want to do them harm. It’s the least we can do to protect those who protect us.”

Recently in Compton, California, two Sheriff's deputies were ambushed and shot while sitting in their patrol car. Agitators descended on the hospital, blocked emergency room doors and chanted, "We hope they die!"