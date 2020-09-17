Graham Says 'Day of Reckoning is Coming' as Comey Agrees to Testify

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham has confirmed former FBI Director James Comey will testify later this month about Operation Crossfire Hurricane, the Bureau's 2016 investigation into the Trump campaign and transition team.

"The day of reckoning is upon us when it comes to Crossfire Hurricane. Former FBI Director James Comey has agreed to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee on September 30th, without a subpoena. I appreciate Mr. Comey coming before the committee. He will be respectfully treated, but asked hard questions. I look forward to this hearing. I think it will be important to the American people,” Graham said during an interview with Sean Hannity Wednesday night. Disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok and former Acting FBI director Andrew McCabe have also been asked to testify.

During the interview, Graham also addressed members of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team wiping their phones clean. Mueller was also asked to testify but declined.

“Mr. Mueller has declined the committee’s invitation to appear to explain his report. He says he doesn’t have enough time to prepare. But I’m going to ask the Department of Justice and Inspector General Horowitz to look at this report that members of Mr. Mueller’s team erased information from their devices," Graham continued.

Meanwhile, Republicans on the Senate Homeland Security Committee voted this week to authorize additional subpoenas for Comey, former DNI James Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan and others.