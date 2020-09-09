AG Barr Gives an Update on Operation Legend and the Numbers in Chicago are Impressive

Speaking in Chicago Wednesday morning, Attorney General Bill Barr gave an update on Operation Legend arrests, indictments and firearms seizures in the Windy City and other localities across the country.

"I am pleased to be in Chicago to address the most significant threat facing this city. The explosion of violent crime, particularly homicides in Chicago earlier this year, threatened not only safety but this city's way of life. The federal government responded with Operation Legend, one of the most significant federal law enforcement operations in recent years," Barr said. "We've dedicated hundreds of the federal government's best investigators, analysts, fugitive trackers and other experts to work with our state and local colleagues in law enforcement here in Chicago to help get violent criminals off the streets and I am pleased to report Operation Legend is working. Crime is down and order is being restored to this great American city."

In Chicago alone, federal law enforcement agents have been working with local police to cut the murder rate in half since the operation started seven weeks ago.

Attorney General William P. Barr Announces Updates on #OperationLegend at Press Conference in Chicagohttps://t.co/qmEbxha8iI pic.twitter.com/ksKi3YA6EY — Justice Department (@TheJusticeDept) September 9, 2020

In total, Operation Legend has resulted in the arrests of 2000 individuals for serious crimes, 592 of them have been charged federally. Nearly 600 illegal firearms have been seized in addition to 110 kilos of meth, fentanyl, heroin and cocaine.

Here are the charging statistics broken down by city, courtesy of DOJ: