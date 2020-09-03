McEnany: We Found Nancy Pelosi in a Closed Hair Salon. She Should Be Working in Washington.

Speaking to reporters from the White House Thursday afternoon, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her hypocritical double standards and refusal to compromise on additional Wuhan coronavirus relief.

"Two briefings ago I asked, 'Where is Nancy Pelosi?' Today I can announce we have found Nancy Pelosi. As you can see we found Nancy Pelosi going into her hair salon. We will be playing the video on loop for all of you to see," McEnany said, starting the briefing. "Nancy Pelosi was not in the halls of Congress when I asked where she was. She was not working in good faith to make a deal for the American people. Nope, Nancy Pelosi was found in San Francisco, at a hair salon where she was indoors even though salons in California are only open for outdoor service."

"Apparently the rules don't apply to Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She wants small businesses to stay shutdown, but only reopen for her convenience. Do as a I say, not as a I do," she continued. "Nancy Pelosi is holding up $1.3 trillion in relief for the American people while getting special access to the very kind of small businesses that this money would support. Businesses like this hair salon," McEnany continued. "Nancy Pelosi is demanding an apology from a single mother and small business owner who has received threats since Nancy Pelosi's comments against her salon.

Yesterday, Pelosi was confronted by a reporter about her actions. She responded by blaming the salon owner and demanded an apology. Pelosi also claimed she was set up by the salon.