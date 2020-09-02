President Trump Demolishes Nancy Pelosi Over Wuhan Coronavirus Hypocrisy

Yesterday video surfaced of a maskless Speaker Nancy Pelosi waltzing through a hair salon in California. The state's governor, Gavin Newsome, has forced salons to close for months. Only outdoor haircuts are allowed. "Regular people" aren't allowed to work in them or use their services.

For weeks, Pelosi has been holding up a crucial Wuhan coronavirus aid package for businesses the government has forced to close -- like hair salons.

On the left: Nancy Pelosi today shaming Americans, saying "you must wear your mask."



On the right: Nancy Pelosi yesterday violating covid rules for salons and not wearing a mask. https://t.co/vUfa9fsCsT pic.twitter.com/aUveM3Fn9m — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 1, 2020

President Trump, and others, aren't letting her get away with it.

Crazy Nancy Pelosi is being decimated for having a beauty parlor opened, when all others are closed, and for not wearing a Mask - despite constantly lecturing everyone else. We will almost certainly take back the House, and send Nancy packing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2020

The Beauty Parlor owner must really dislike Crazy Nancy Pelosi. Turning her in, on tape, is a really big deal. She probably treats him like she treats everyone else...And she strongly supported a Kennedy who just lost in, of all places, Massachusetts! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2020

I’m calling BS on this. @SpeakerPelosi isn’t just any lawmaker, she is in the constitutional line of succession to become president. She knew what the law was on salons and thought the rules applied to the little people, not the high and mighty like her. Disgraceful behavior https://t.co/DwRyF92n2k — Ron Christie (@Ron_Christie) September 2, 2020

Real talk: Pelosi, a multimillionaire, is happy to performatively preen about “science” & in favor of business-crushing restrictions because she knows even minor inconveniences won’t actually apply to her. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 2, 2020

The ongoing restrictions have taken a serious toll on the industry. Salon owners and workers have been protesting.