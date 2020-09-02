Nancy Pelosi

President Trump Demolishes Nancy Pelosi Over Wuhan Coronavirus Hypocrisy

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Sep 02, 2020 11:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
President Trump Demolishes Nancy Pelosi Over Wuhan Coronavirus Hypocrisy

Source: (Democratic National Convention via AP)

Yesterday video surfaced of a maskless Speaker Nancy Pelosi waltzing through a hair salon in California. The state's governor, Gavin Newsome, has forced salons to close for months. Only outdoor haircuts are allowed. "Regular people" aren't allowed to work in them or use their services. 

For weeks, Pelosi has been holding up a crucial Wuhan coronavirus aid package for businesses the government has forced to close -- like hair salons. 

President Trump, and others, aren't letting her get away with it. 

The ongoing restrictions have taken a serious toll on the industry. Salon owners and workers have been protesting.

Hair salons in California are still not allowed to operate indoors and some local hairstylists say the restrictions are making it hard to do a majority of their work.

Many hair salons are being forced to use parking lots and patios because of the state mandate but some don't have that outside space, which means stylists can't work until the state steps in.

For over a month now, Shear Elegance hair salon in Grover Beach has been closed. The shop has been locked up ever since Governor Gavin Newsom announced the statewide decision on July 13th.

Shear Elegance salon owner Carrie Duncan says most services she and her staff provide could not be done outside even if they had the space.

"Only five percent of what we do is cutting hair, like men's cuts. We can't stand outside and do perms and color and wash ladies' hair that are seniors. We can't do that," she said.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Well, It Looks Like Flynn Judge’s Game Plan was Guessed Correctly…In May
Matt Vespa
Biden to Visit Kenosha After Criticizing President Trump's Trip
Reagan McCarthy
After the Leftist Mob Found Out Where He Lived, Portland's Mayor Is Forced to Move
Matt Vespa
August Gun Sales Blow Through Previous Records
Katie Pavlich
Analysis: Biden's 'Bothsidesism' on Violent Riots is a Craven, Belated Dodge
Guy Benson
AOC Gets a Victory Over Pelosi
VIP
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular