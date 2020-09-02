President Trump Demolishes Nancy Pelosi Over Wuhan Coronavirus Hypocrisy

Yesterday video surfaced of a maskless Speaker Nancy Pelosi waltzing through a hair salon in California. The state's governor, Gavin Newsome, has forced salons to close for months. Only outdoor haircuts are allowed. "Regular people" aren't allowed to work in them or use their services.
For weeks, Pelosi has been holding up a crucial Wuhan coronavirus aid package for businesses the government has forced to close -- like hair salons.
On the left: Nancy Pelosi today shaming Americans, saying "you must wear your mask."— Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 1, 2020
On the right: Nancy Pelosi yesterday violating covid rules for salons and not wearing a mask. https://t.co/vUfa9fsCsT pic.twitter.com/aUveM3Fn9m
President Trump, and others, aren't letting her get away with it.
Crazy Nancy Pelosi is being decimated for having a beauty parlor opened, when all others are closed, and for not wearing a Mask - despite constantly lecturing everyone else. We will almost certainly take back the House, and send Nancy packing!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2020
The Beauty Parlor owner must really dislike Crazy Nancy Pelosi. Turning her in, on tape, is a really big deal. She probably treats him like she treats everyone else...And she strongly supported a Kennedy who just lost in, of all places, Massachusetts!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2020
I’m calling BS on this. @SpeakerPelosi isn’t just any lawmaker, she is in the constitutional line of succession to become president. She knew what the law was on salons and thought the rules applied to the little people, not the high and mighty like her. Disgraceful behavior https://t.co/DwRyF92n2k— Ron Christie (@Ron_Christie) September 2, 2020
Real talk: Pelosi, a multimillionaire, is happy to performatively preen about “science” & in favor of business-crushing restrictions because she knows even minor inconveniences won’t actually apply to her.— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 2, 2020
The ongoing restrictions have taken a serious toll on the industry. Salon owners and workers have been protesting.
Hair salons in California are still not allowed to operate indoors and some local hairstylists say the restrictions are making it hard to do a majority of their work.
Many hair salons are being forced to use parking lots and patios because of the state mandate but some don't have that outside space, which means stylists can't work until the state steps in.
For over a month now, Shear Elegance hair salon in Grover Beach has been closed. The shop has been locked up ever since Governor Gavin Newsom announced the statewide decision on July 13th.
Shear Elegance salon owner Carrie Duncan says most services she and her staff provide could not be done outside even if they had the space.
"Only five percent of what we do is cutting hair, like men's cuts. We can't stand outside and do perms and color and wash ladies' hair that are seniors. We can't do that," she said.