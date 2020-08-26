Ric Grenell Destroys Biden's Foreign Policy With One Line

Former U.S. Ambassador to Germany and Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell spoke during the third night of the 2020 RNC and took apart the foreign policy doctrine of the Obama/Biden administration.

"President Trump also sent an aircraft in the middle of night to deal with Iran. But that plane was on a different mission – an air strike to take out the head of Iran’s terror machine who plotted the deaths of Americans," Grenell said, referring to the January 2020 drone strike on Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

He also went after Democrats for their continued conspiracy theories and illegal action with the Russia investigation.

"As Acting Director of National Intelligence, I saw the Democrats’ entire case for Russian collusion. And what I saw made me sick to my stomach. The Obama-Biden Administration secretly launched a surveillance operation on the Trump campaign, and silenced the many brave intelligence officials who spoke up against it. They presented bogus information as facts. They lied to judges. Then they classified anything that undermined their case," Grenell said. "And after Donald Trump won the election, when they should have continued the American tradition of helping the president-elect transition into the White House, they tried instead to undercut him even more. Former Vice President Joe Biden asked intelligence officials to uncover the hidden information on President Trump’s incoming National Security Advisor three weeks before the Inauguration."

"But that’s the Democrats. Between surveillance, classifications, leaks, and puppet candidates, they never want the American people to know who’s actually calling the shots," he continued. "But with Donald Trump, you always know exactly who is in charge. Because the answer…is you. You’re in charge. Not lobbyists. Not special interests. Not warmongers, or China sympathizers, or globalization fanatics. With Donald Trump and Mike Pence in the White House, the boss is the American people."

