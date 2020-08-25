BLM Activists Are Now Accosting White People While They Eat at Restaurants

Black Lives Matter activists, whose leaders have said they will "burn the country down" if they don't get what they want, are now accosting white people while they peacefully eat dinner.

Monday night in Washington D.C., a mob paraded through the streets, surrounded restaurant patrons and demanded they submit to their movement. They then taunted a woman who refused to engage and demanded to know if she was a Christian.

1) In a scene that played out several times Monday, a Black Lives Matter protest that began in Columbia Heights confronted White diners outside D.C. restaurants, chanting “White silence is violence!” and demanding White diners show their solidarity. #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/fJbPM76vb0 — Fredrick Kunkle WaPo (@KunkleFredrick) August 25, 2020

2) In Adams Morgan, protesters screamed at Lauren B. Victor for several minutes for refusing to raise her fist with them.

“Are you a Christian?” a female protester demanded.

“Good for you — you stood your ground," Chuck Modiano said sarcastically as the crowd moved on. — Fredrick Kunkle WaPo (@KunkleFredrick) August 25, 2020

3) Modiano, who had been yelling at Victor and moments later identified himself as a citizen journalist who writes for @Deadspin, told Victor he couldn’t understand why she was the only diner in the area who wouldn’t comply. “What was in you, you couldn’t do this?” — Fredrick Kunkle WaPo (@KunkleFredrick) August 25, 2020

4) “I felt I was under attack,” Victor, an urban planner, said, adding that she felt there was something wrong about being coerced to show support. — Fredrick Kunkle WaPo (@KunkleFredrick) August 25, 2020

5) “In the moment, it didn’t feel right,” Victor said, adding that she also could understand their anger. “I wasn’t actually frightened. I didn’t think they’d do anything to me,” she said. “I’m very much with them. I’ve been marching with them for weeks and weeks and weeks." — Fredrick Kunkle WaPo (@KunkleFredrick) August 25, 2020

6) Given many comments regarding protesters’ races, it’s worth noting that a young Black woman leading the protest Monday asked White protesters to step forward, as seen here. This direction was given more than once. pic.twitter.com/NEj7z7hdLj — Fredrick Kunkle WaPo (@KunkleFredrick) August 25, 2020

This comes after BLM rioters in Portland descended on the suburbs to target homes with American flags.