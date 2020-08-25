Violence

BLM Activists Are Now Accosting White People While They Eat at Restaurants

Black Lives Matter activists, whose leaders have said they will "burn the country down" if they don't get what they want, are now accosting white people while they peacefully eat dinner. 

Monday night in Washington D.C., a mob paraded through the streets, surrounded restaurant patrons and demanded they submit to their movement. They then taunted a woman who refused to engage and demanded to know if she was a Christian. 

This comes after BLM rioters in Portland descended on the suburbs to target homes with American flags.

