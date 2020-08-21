White House

Trump Slams DNC As 'Darkest, Gloomiest' Convention of All Time

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Aug 21, 2020 1:15 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Speaking during the 2020 Council for National Policy meeting in Arlington, Virginia Friday, President Trump ripped Democrats and former Vice President Joe Biden less than 24 hours after they wrapped the 2020 DNC convention. 

"Over the last week the Democrats held the darkest and angriest and gloomiest convention in American  history. They spent four straight days attacking America as a racist, horrible country that must be redeemed. Joe Biden grimly declared a season of American darkness and yet look at what we accomplished until the plague came in and we're doing it again. It was the most successful period of time in our history by every standard and now this plague comes in and look at the way they talk," Trump said. "They [Democrats] want to punish American citizens instead of holding them high. Where Joe Biden sees American darkness I see American greatness." 

"We've seen heroic doctors and nurses racing into action to save lives. We've seen first responders helping strangers in need. We've seen passage of historic legislation to save 50 million American jobs. We've mobilized American industry like never before. We've built military hospitals from scratch, produced life saving therapies and we've on track to develop, most incredible from the standpoint of time, record time, vaccines. We have vaccines, you'll be reading about them very soon, way way ahead of schedule, years ahead of schedule," he continued. "It's time to reject the anger and hate of the Democrat Party...No party can lead America that spends so much time tearing down America." 

President Trump also went after Biden for failing to address the threat of China and ongoing violence in Democrat run cities. He condemned Democrats for requiring identification to enter the DNC convention while calling for voter i.d. laws around the country to be dismissed. 

