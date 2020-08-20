RNC Trounces Democrat Fundraising, Again

As Demcrats continue their efforts to unify their party and attempts to convince Americans to vote for far left policy ideas, the Republican National Committee is raking in the cash.

In July, the RNC took in $55 million dollars and continues to tout major investments in a crucial ground game. The Hill has the details (bolding is mine):

The Republican National Committee (RNC) pulled in more than $55 million last month, according to figures shared first with The Hill, marking the party’s best July fundraising haul on record. The $55.3 million haul brings the committee’s total cash on hand to $109.9 million, the most in party history. July also marked the RNC’s best-ever month of online fundraising, and a two-fold increase in the party’s online fundraising from 2016. The RNC and the Trump campaign, along with its affiliated groups, brought in a combined $169.3 million in July, besting the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign by nearly $30 million. Across the 2020 election cycle, the RNC and Trump’s reelection operation have raked in a staggering $1.1 billion. They ended July with a combined warchest exceeding $300 million.

This record-breaking fundraising is fueling our unprecedented data-driven ground game operation – one the Democrats simply cannot compete with, and one that will deliver victories up and down the ballot on Nov. 3! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) August 20, 2020

In addition to successful fundraising campaigns with just 75 days until the November 3 presidential election from the RNC, the Trump campaign is knocking on one million doors per week, something the Biden campaign isn't doing at all.