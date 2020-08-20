Fresh Polling: The DNC Convention is Going Well...For President Trump

According to fresh polling from Rasmussen Reports, President Trump's approval has gone up by four points in 24 hours, indicating a DNC convention bump for his candidacy.
The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll sponsored by Liberty Nation for Thursday shows that 51% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Forty-eight percent (48%) disapprove.
The latest figures include 38% who Strongly Approve of the job Trump is doing and 41% who Strongly Disapprove.
The increase in approval rating comes after Democrat Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris gave her keynote address at the convention Wednesday night.
WATCH: Complete remarks from Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris here --> https://t.co/WlmB0nhBC2 pic.twitter.com/8bxjabI7S8— CSPAN (@cspan) August 20, 2020
The Trump campaign and political pundits are taking note.
Rasmussen: Trump approval soars 7 net points overnight to 51-48.— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) August 20, 2020
Rasmussen apparently seeing a bounce for *Trump* on the night Kamala Harris accepts the VP nomination at the DNC.
President Trump's approval rating bounces UP 4 points to 51% in just 24 hours.— Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) August 20, 2020
First three days of #DemConvention are going great! https://t.co/TA0lLmk5Sb
New Jersey voters react to the #DemConvention:— Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 20, 2020
“They’re not impressive. They haven’t done anything in 44 years.”
“Seems like a big blame game.”
“Trump deserves to win.” pic.twitter.com/Y4pjKMhqGz
While Democrats have been holding a virtual convetion this week, President Trump has been on the campaign trail in Minnesota, Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania.