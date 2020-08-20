White House

Fresh Polling: The DNC Convention is Going Well...For President Trump

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Aug 20, 2020 1:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Fresh Polling: The DNC Convention is Going Well...For President Trump

Source: (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

According to fresh polling from Rasmussen Reports, President Trump's approval has gone up by four points in 24 hours, indicating a DNC convention bump for his candidacy. 

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll sponsored by Liberty Nation for Thursday shows that 51% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Forty-eight percent (48%) disapprove.

The latest figures include 38% who Strongly Approve of the job Trump is doing and 41% who Strongly Disapprove. 

The increase in approval rating comes after Democrat Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris gave her keynote address at the convention Wednesday night.

The Trump campaign and political pundits are taking note. 

While Democrats have been holding a virtual convetion this week, President Trump has been on the campaign trail in Minnesota, Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Rachel Maddow Fawns Over Obama's DNC Speech: He 'Slayed' and 'Scared Me'
Julio Rosas
New Poll Shows Trump Has Gained Major Ground in Minnesota
Ellie Bufkin
Copy and Paste: Did You Notice What Was Wrong About the DNC's Hologram Audience?
Matt Vespa
Soledad O'Brien Ripped for Airing This Documentary After Degrading Janice Dean
Cortney O'Brien
Democrats Fully Embrace a Movement That Says It Will 'Burn This Country Down'
Katie Pavlich
President Trump Shredded Obama's Entire DNC Speech With One Tweet
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular