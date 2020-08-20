Democrats Fully Embrace a Movement That Says It Will 'Burn This Country Down'

During the virtual Democrat National Convention this week, Democrats openly embraced the Black Lives Matter movement. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren sent a subtle message in the background of her speech Wednesday night, while others, like Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, went further.

Elizabeth Warren Hides Subtle Messages in Background of DNC Speech https://t.co/aG1sv5NtTo pic.twitter.com/nR9uBHwvDh — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) August 20, 2020

The first night of the convention focused on supporting the organization, but Black Lives Matter isn't about saving the lives of black Americans. According to its own mission, leaders and founders, BLM is a marxist organization dedicated to the destruction of America's institutions.

"We actually do have an ideological frame. Myself and Alicia in particular are trained organizers. We are trained Marxists. We are super versed in ideological theories," BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors said.

In fact, BLM activists are willing to "burn the country down" if their goals aren't met through voting or other civil political debate.

“If this country doesn’t give us what we want then we will burn down the system and replace it. All right. And I could be speaking figuratively, I could be speaking literally. It’s a matter of interpretation," Newsome said during an interview with Fox News.

Meanwhile, speakers at the convention and DNC officials have completely ignored violence and unrest in major cities across the country. They're acting as if it isn't happening, like it doesn't exist and have no intention of giving rioters any kind of condemnation.