Democrats

Democrats Fully Embrace a Movement That Says It Will 'Burn This Country Down'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Aug 20, 2020 12:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Democrats Fully Embrace a Movement That Says It Will 'Burn This Country Down'

Source: (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

During the virtual Democrat National Convention this week, Democrats openly embraced the Black Lives Matter movement. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren sent a subtle message in the background of her speech Wednesday night, while others, like Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, went further. 

The first night of the convention focused on supporting the organization, but Black Lives Matter isn't about saving the lives of black Americans. According to its own mission, leaders and founders, BLM is a marxist organization dedicated to the destruction of America's institutions. 

"We actually do have an ideological frame. Myself and Alicia in particular are trained organizers. We are trained Marxists. We are super versed in ideological theories," BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors said. 

In fact, BLM activists are willing to "burn the country down" if their goals aren't met through voting or other civil political debate. 

“If this country doesn’t give us what we want then we will burn down the system and replace it. All right. And I could be speaking figuratively, I could be speaking literally. It’s a matter of interpretation," Newsome said during an interview with Fox News. 

Meanwhile, speakers at the convention and DNC officials have completely ignored violence and unrest in major cities across the country. They're acting as if it isn't happening, like it doesn't exist and have no intention of giving rioters any kind of condemnation. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Copy and Paste: Did You Notice What Was Wrong About the DNC's Hologram Audience?
Matt Vespa
Soledad O'Brien Ripped for Airing This Documentary After Degrading Janice Dean
Cortney O'Brien
Analysis: Following Obama, Kamala Underwhelms -- But it Doesn't Matter Much
Guy Benson
CNN Pushes Study Suggesting Black Babies More Likely to Die in Care of White Doctors
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
Elise Stefanik Rips Speaker Pelosi for 'Walking Away' From the American People
Reagan McCarthy
President Trump Shredded Obama's Entire DNC Speech With One Tweet
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular