Socialism

DNC Panelist Admits: The Green New Deal is About Destroying Capitalism

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Aug 18, 2020 2:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
DNC Panelist Admits: The Green New Deal is About Destroying Capitalism

Surrogates for former Vice President Joe Biden are falling all over themselves in an attempt to frame the candidate and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, as a "moderate" ticket worthy of running the White House. 

But delegates and DNC participants are telling a different story. During a panel discussion on the opening day of the convention, one woman admitted that the Green New Deal is about destroying capitalism. 

More on the Marxist foundation of the Green New Deal

In Europe, you will often hear politically savvy people refer to Green Party politicians as "watermelons." The reason is that although they might be environmentalist "green" on the outside, these leftists are secretly communist red if you look beneath the surface.

They typically resort to such subterfuge because environmentalism is more popular than Marxism. A former East German communist is bound to be unpopular, but perhaps not so much if he rehabilitates himself as a renewable energy enthusiast.

The case of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, is different in that she openly advertised herself as a socialist in a country with a well-grounded historical aversion to such alien ideologies. But her grand policy initiative, the $93 trillion Green New Deal, was still billed as if it were a legitimate environmentalist idea. We were supposedly trying to save the world from imminent destruction. As Ocasio-Cortez herself put it, "We're, like, the world is going to end in 12 years if we don't address climate change."

Democrat vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris is an official sponsor of the legislation, spearheaded by far left Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez. 

“We need a Green New Deal based in climate and environmental justice, which means building a clean economy that protects communities that have been neglected by policymakers for far too long. I’m proud to work with Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez on this comprehensive proposal, and I’m hopeful that it brings a Green New Deal closer to reality," Harris said in July 2019 when she officially announced her partnership with AOC. 

During a campaign stop during the Democrat primary, Harris said she unequivocally supports the goals of the Green New Deal and argued the United States needs to "figure out a way" to get there. 

The facade of the "moderate" Democrat ticket continues to crumble.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
'The Moment Trump Won Re-Election': Did That DNC Outro Cost Joe the 2020 Election?
Matt Vespa
Congressional GOP Candidate From Baltimore Drops a Truth Bomb on Democrats With Viral Video
Ellie Bufkin
Seattle Police Dept. Releases Body Camera Footage Showing Rioters Injuring Officers with Fireworks
Julio Rosas
Photojournalist Writes Twitter Thread That Devastates Liberals' Latest USPS Conspiracy Theory
Julio Rosas
First Day of the DNC Wanted You to Ignore the Country's Violent Riots
Julio Rosas
MT Gov. Steve Bullock Faces #MeToo Allegations as Senate Race Heats Up
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular