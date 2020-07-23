BREAKING: Trump Makes Major Announcement About RNC Convention

President Trump announced from the White House Thursday afternoon the in-person RNC convention in Jacksonville has been canceled. Small events in Charlotte, with delegates only, will move forward in addition to virtual events.

"To have a big convention, it’s not the right time," Trump said. "I told my team it’s time to cancel the Jacksonville component.”

"I'll still do a convention speech in a different form. But we won't do a big crowded convention, per se," he continued. "I looked at my team and I said the timing for this event is not right. It's just not right with what's been happening...I said there's nothing more important in our country than keeping our people safe, whether it's from the China virus or the radical left mob."

The President spoke with local officials, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, members of the White House Wuhan coronavirus task force and his political team before making a decision.

"We'll have a very nice something, we'll figure it out...I think it will be something exciting but nothing like having 25,000 people," Trump said. "Safety...we have to set the example."

The announcement comes after the Republican National Committee moved the convention from Charlotte, North Carolina to Jacksonville in June because of ongoing reopening restrictions.

