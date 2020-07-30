Oh, So That’s Who Firebombed Democrat Headquarters in Phoenix

Two days ago I received an interesting email from a woman working for a Pennsylvania based public relations firm on on behalf of the Maricopa County Democratic Party. She was trying to get press attention after the Phoenix headquarter building was set on fire.

"I am reaching out today to let you know that The Maricopa County Democratic Party (MCDP) Headquarters in Phoenix Arizona was firebombed on July 24th. Maricopa County is one of the largest battleground counties in the United States. Thankfully no one was injured in the fire, but the MCDP and the Arizona State Democratic Party lost a lot of furniture, equipment, candidate literature, and political paraphernalia. This attack represents a new wave of violence in the coming election cycle," the woman wrote. "Steven Slugocki, Chair of MCDP commented 'While this poses new challenges in an already critical election, we want to assure you that this will not hinder our efforts to elect Democrats across the county. We will continue to lead and we are ready to win.'"

But it turns out the person who lit the building on fire is a Democrat and former volunteer for the Party.

A banned former Democratic volunteer was arrested for arson Wednesday in the fire that destroyed the party’s Maricopa County headquarters in Phoenix last week, authorities said. Matthew Silvanus Egler, 29, was booked on one count of arson of an occupied structure, a class 2 felony, in connection to the blaze set early Friday morning in central Phoenix.

I've asked for comment on the latest development. No word yet.