After Months of Rage, A Deal Has Been Reached in Portland

A deal between Portland law enforcement officers, local officials, the mayor and the Department of Homeland Security has finally been reached after months of endless attacks on federal agents.

"Over the past 24 hours, Governor Brown and I have been in regular communication and have agreed to a joint plan to end the violent activity in Portland directed at federal properties and law enforcement officers. That plan includes a robust presence of Oregon State Police in downtown Portland. State and local law enforcement will begin securing properties and streets, especially those surrounding federal properties, that have been under nightly attack for the past two months. Oregon State Police will coordinate with Federal Protective Service (FPS) officers to ensure all federal facilities, and the people inside and around them, remain protected and secure," DHS Acting Secretary Chad Wolf announced in a statement Wednesday. "This plan is possible due to the valiant efforts of the DHS law enforcement officers protecting federal property in Portland from violent activity for the past two months."

"The Department will continue to maintain our current, augmented federal law enforcement personnel in Portland until we are assured that the Hatfield Federal Courthouse and other federal properties will no longer be attacked and that the seat of justice in Portland will remain secure. This has been our mission and objective since the violent, criminal activity began," he continued. "The Department will continue to re-evaluate our security posture in Portland, and should circumstances on the ground significantly improve due to the influx of state and local law enforcement, we anticipate the ability to change our force posture, as we do everyday at our other 9,000 federal properties we protect across the country."

Townhall's Julio Rosas is on the ground in Portland and witnessed the chaos first hand.

Until now, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has refused to provide help or protection against sustained and organized attacks on the federal court house. Rioters have repeatedly attempted to burn it down with agents inside. A number of federal agents have been permanently blinded by lasers.

Before departing for an event Wednesday morning, President Trump reiterated the administration's stance against anarchy.