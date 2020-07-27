Chinese 'Researchers' Charged with Visa Fraud

Last week the Department of Justice announced the arrest and indictment of a number of Chinese military members who claimed they were "researchers" in order to obtain visas to the United States.

"Four individuals have recently been charged with visa fraud in connection with a scheme to lie about their status as members of the People's Republic of China's military forces, the People's Liberation Army (PLA), while in the United States conducting research," DOJ released in a statement. "In addition to these arrests, the FBI has recently conducted additional interviews of visa holders suspected of having undeclared affiliation with the Chinese military in more than 25 American cities."