White House

New Poll Shows How Voters Feel About Trump's Latest Move to Combat Violent Crime

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jul 23, 2020 4:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
New Poll Shows How Voters Feel About Trump's Latest Move to Combat Violent Crime

Source: (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Yesterday President Trump announced the expansion of Operation Legend and the deployment of additional federal law enforcement officers to violent, crime ridden cities around the country. 

"Today, I'm announcing a surge of federal law enforcement into American communities plagued by violent crime. We'll work every single day to restore public safety, protect our nation's children and bring violent perpetrators to justice. We've been doing it and you've been seeing what's happening all around the country. We've just started this process and frankly, we have no choice but to get involved," Trump said. 

A new survey from Rasmussen Reports shows the majority of voters back the decision and reject calls from Democrats to defund the police. 

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 55% of Likely U.S. Voters think federal law enforcement officials should be used to fight the growing level of violent crime in several major cities since the cities appear unable or unwilling to handle the problem themselves. Thirty-six percent (36%) oppose this federal anti-crime help.

Sixty-six percent (66%) of Americans oppose reducing the police budget in the community where they live. Sixty-one percent (61%) believe violent crime will go up in communities that defund the police.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Rolling Stone Editor on Why ‘White Fragility’ May Be the ‘Dumbest Book Ever Written’
Matt Vespa
Sen. Cotton Asks the NYT What Gives After They Run 'Chinese Propaganda' But Balk at His Op-eds
Cortney O'Brien
Arizona School District Offers Full-Time 'Daycare' This Fall With No Teachers...For $200 a Week
Ellie Bufkin
The Racist Initiative One English Department Is Taking to Stand in Solidarity with BLM
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
Cancel 'Cancel Culture:' New Poll Shows Americans Oppose Mob Retribution By 2-to-1 Margin
Guy Benson
Epidemiologist and Yale Professor: Want to Save Lives? Stop the Politics and Use Hydroxychloroquine
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular