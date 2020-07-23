New Poll Shows How Voters Feel About Trump's Latest Move to Combat Violent Crime

Yesterday President Trump announced the expansion of Operation Legend and the deployment of additional federal law enforcement officers to violent, crime ridden cities around the country.

"Today, I'm announcing a surge of federal law enforcement into American communities plagued by violent crime. We'll work every single day to restore public safety, protect our nation's children and bring violent perpetrators to justice. We've been doing it and you've been seeing what's happening all around the country. We've just started this process and frankly, we have no choice but to get involved," Trump said.

A new survey from Rasmussen Reports shows the majority of voters back the decision and reject calls from Democrats to defund the police.