White House Slams Charges Against McCloskey Family: Egregious Abuse of Power

Speaking during a briefing at the White House Monday morning, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany slammed the decision by a leftist prosecutor to charge Mark and Patricia McCloskey with a felony after they defended themselves from a violent mob at their home in St. Louis.

"The President, I asked him about that this morning and he said it is absolutely absurd what is happening to the McCloskey's. He noted that this is an extreme abuse of power by the prosecutor and noteworthy that the prosecutor, there have been many cases brought to her attention of violent rioters that she's failed to charge but instead, she's charging the individuals who are defending themselves from violent protestors. You have 300-500 protestors who stormed the gates, tore down the gates and trespassed on their property," McEnany said. "You have Patrica McCloskey who said they were telling her that they were going to kill them, these protestors, at the moment they were waving their guns to protect themselves. 'They were going to come in here,' she said, 'They were going to burn down our house, they were going to be living in our house after I was dead and they were pointing to different rooms of the house saying, 'that's going to be my bedroom, that's going to be my living room and I'm going to be taking a shower in that room.''"

"They were completely within their right and it's an egregious abuse of power," she continued.

Late Monday St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner announced charges against the couple. Because the law is on their side, Missouri Governor Mike Parson has vowed to pardon the couple and Attorney General Eric Schmitt has formally asked for the charges to dismissed.

McEnany also addressed the ongoing and out of control violence in Democrat run cities like Portland and Chicago.

"When you have each weekend more than a dozen people shot in your city, perhaps it's time, more than a dozen killed I should say and children, perhaps it's time to say, 'I need the help of the federal government because what I'm doing is simply not working when more people are dying in the streets of Chicago than Afghanistan and Iraq.' It's a tragedy," she said. "By any objective standard the violence, chaos and anarchy in Portland is unacceptable. Yet Democrats continue to put politics above peace as this President seeks to restore law and order."