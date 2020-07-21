Nancy Pelosi Uses Insect Killing Reference to Describe President Trump Leaving the White House

During an interview with MSNBC Monday morning, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said "fumigation" may be needed to remove President Trump from the White House if he loses the election in November.

"The certain occupant of the White House doesn't feel like moving and has to be fumigated out of there because the presidency is the presidency," she said.

The dictionary defines fumigate as, "to expose to smoke or fumes, as in disinfecting or exterminating roaches, ants, etc."

Pelosi also strangely and giddily spoke about being second in line to the presidency while advocating for mass voting by mail.

"I'm second in line to the presidency and just last week I had my regular continuation of government briefing. This might interest you because it's, I say to them this is never going to happen, God willing it never will. But there is a process," she said, smiling widely. "Ignore what the president has to say, he doesn't know what he's talking about, once again, when he talks about any problems with vote by mail."

Pelosi's remarks came after she was asked about President Trump's comments during an interview with Fox News Sunday, during which he was pressed about whether he would accept the 2020 election results.

"I have to see," Trump said, pointing out Hillary Clinton's ongoing refusal to accept the 2016 election results. "I have to see. I'm not going to just say yes."