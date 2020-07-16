New Trump Campaign Manager Explains How He'll Take on Joe Biden

Wednesday night President Trump announced he was replacing Campaign Manager Brad Parscale with Deputy Campaign Manager Bill Stepien.

"I am pleased to announce that Bill Stepien has been promoted to the role of Trump Campaign Manager. Brad Parscale, who has been with me for a very long time and has led our tremendous digital and data strategies, will remain in that role, while being a Senior Advisor to the campaign," Trump said in a post on Facebook. "Both were heavily involved in our historic 2016 win, and I look forward to having a big and very important second win together. This one should be a lot easier as our poll numbers are rising fast, the economy is getting better, vaccines and therapeutics will soon be on the way, and Americans want safe streets and communities!"

Today, Stepien explained how he plans to take on former Vice President Joe Biden and lead President Trump to a second term in November.

“President Trump and Brad Parscale have built an unprecedentedly strong campaign based on data and technology and Brad will remain heavily involved. We have a better team, better voter information, a better ground game, better fundraising, and most importantly, a better candidate with a better record," Stepien released in a statement. "With 109 days left, our goal is clear – to win each day we have left until election day. If we win more days than Joe Biden wins, President Trump will be re-elected."

"We will expose Joe Biden as a hapless tool of the extreme left and contrast his failures with the undeniable successes of President Trump. The same media polls that had the world convinced that Hillary Clinton would be elected in 2016 are trying the same trick again in 2020. It won’t work,” he continued.

Late last week the Biden campaign released the Biden-Sanders Unity Taskforce Recommendations, which is full of far left policy proposals. After its publication, Sanders said Biden could be one of the most progressive presidents in American history.