How is 2020 RNC Voter Registration Going? The Chairwoman Explains

During an interview with Fox and Friends Monday morning, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel revealed the operation has registered more voters in 2020 than they did in 2016. More specifically, they're making headway in crucial battleground states.

"We have been building up our ground game for the past year. We have had people in all of these battleground states. We have the highest staff that we have ever had and we have activated over a million volunteers," McDaniel said. "We have registered more voters already than we did in the entire 2016 cycle."

Campaigning in 2020 has been completely unconventional due to the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic. McDaniel explained how they are adapting to ensure President Trump is victorious in November.

"The Biden operation has not been existent," she continued. "The second the pandemic hit, we went completely virtual, we haven't lost a step and we’ve continue to do voter registration."

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign continues to hammer Biden's lack of presence on the campaign trail and has been highlighting increased lawlessness that he refuses to condemn.