McEnany Highlights What Headlines Are Missing About New Wuhan Coronavirus Cases

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jul 06, 2020 2:15 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Speaking during the White House briefing Monday afternoon, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany explained what the media is missing about new Wuhan coronavirus cases. 

"Mortality in this country is very low," McEnany said. "The first chart is the case fatality rate in the United States and as you can see the mortality rate has gone like this [down], the case fatality rate and also in the second chart you'll see...the case rate fatality rate vis-a-vi other European countries is much lower than lets say France and Italy."

 "What that speaks to is the great work of this administration with therapeutics and remdesivir and dexamethasone," she continued. "The vast majority of Americans who contract coronavirus will come out on the other side of this. Of course he takes this very seriously. Of course nobody wants to see anybody is this country contract COVID."

In other words, the mortality rate has gone down thanks to new treatments and less bureaucracy. 

Late last week a new study revealed hydroxychloroquine has also been effective against the disease.

