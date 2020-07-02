Devastating: Father of Young Man Killed in Seattle's Anarchist Zone Has Been Ignored by the Mayor

Nearly two weeks ago, 19-year-old Horace Lorenzo Anderson was killed in Seattle's anarchist, 'cop free' zone. He was shot and paramedics were unable to administer care after being blocked by individuals running the area.

During an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity Wednesday night, Anderson's father revealed Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, who endorsed the zone as a "summer of love," hasn't bothered to call him. He wasn't informed of his son's death by Seattle officials or police, but instead by friends who live out of town.

"The only way I found out is two of his friends came and told me," Horace Lorenzo Anderson said, eventually breaking down in tears. "The police department, they never came. My son's address, his ID, him personally. Him as a person. Somebody should have come and knocked on my door. Still to this day should have been like, come and talked to me and let me know about my son. To this day I really, I don't know nothing. I'm still sitting here. I haven't heard nothing from nobody...I haven't heard from the mayor. I haven't heard from the police department. I just now recently, just because I went on tv, they reached out to me and let me know what they're doing now but my son has been deceased for two weeks."

"It's like they didn't care. It didn't matter. I haven't heard from the mayor. I haven't heard from the police department, no city, nobody. Only thing I heard from is what you guys are hearing from me now," he pleaded.

A reminder:

Seattle is fine. Don’t be so afraid of democracy. https://t.co/o26PkJnYhA — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 12, 2020

Durkan finally took action this week to dismantle the anarchist zone only after rioters marched to her home, leading her to feel unsafe.