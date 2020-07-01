Donald Trump

President Trump Gives de Blasio Some Advice About How to Spend Taxpayer Money

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jul 01, 2020 1:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
President Trump Gives de Blasio Some Advice About How to Spend Taxpayer Money

Source: AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

On Tuesday night, the New York City Council voted to strip $1 billion from the NYPD budget as shootings and violent crime in the city rages out of control. In the past 28 days, NYC has seen a 157 percent increase in shooting victims over the last year. In June 2019, there were 97 shootings. In June 2020, there have been 250.

While New York neighborhoods increasingly come under siege by criminals, Mayor Bill de Blasio is focused on trolling President Donald Trump and defacing Fifth Avenue.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed Wednesday that the city will paint a large Black Lives Matter mural on the Fifth Avenue block of Trump Tower in "a matter of days."

The mayor said during an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that the mural may help President Donald Trump "get the point" of the Black Lives Matter movement the next time he visits New York City.

Trump took notice of de Blasio's priorities Wednesday morning and is offering some advice about how taxpayer funding should be spent.

As a reminder, the leader of Black Lives Matter New York recently said, "If this country doesn't give us what we want, then we will burn down the system and replace it."

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Rep. Kinzinger Tells Jim Acosta to 'Ask Steny Hoyer' Why Dems Didn't Come to Russia Bounty Briefing
Cortney O'Brien
Harvard Grad Threatens To Stab Those Who Say 'All Lives Matter' in Viral Video
Alex Corey
Law and Order: Seattle Police Finally Take Back Area Around East Precinct From Occupiers
Julio Rosas
Historic USMCA Trade Deal Takes Effect
Reagan McCarthy
McConnell Campaign Ad in Support of America's History Eviscerates Rioters
Reagan McCarthy

Rand Paul Confronts Fauci About His Doom and Gloom Narrative at Senate Hearing
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular