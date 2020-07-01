President Trump Gives de Blasio Some Advice About How to Spend Taxpayer Money

On Tuesday night, the New York City Council voted to strip $1 billion from the NYPD budget as shootings and violent crime in the city rages out of control. In the past 28 days, NYC has seen a 157 percent increase in shooting victims over the last year. In June 2019, there were 97 shootings. In June 2020, there have been 250.

112 injured or killed in 83 shootings over 9 days in NYC: 'I haven't seen anything like this in my entire life' https://t.co/VI1CRzjXgp pic.twitter.com/uyhkIIF2ly — 1010 WINS (@1010WINS) June 28, 2020

While New York neighborhoods increasingly come under siege by criminals, Mayor Bill de Blasio is focused on trolling President Donald Trump and defacing Fifth Avenue.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed Wednesday that the city will paint a large Black Lives Matter mural on the Fifth Avenue block of Trump Tower in "a matter of days." The mayor said during an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that the mural may help President Donald Trump "get the point" of the Black Lives Matter movement the next time he visits New York City.

Trump took notice of de Blasio's priorities Wednesday morning and is offering some advice about how taxpayer funding should be spent.

....horrible BLM chant, “Pigs In A Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon”. Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won’t let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street. Spend this money fighting crime instead! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020

As a reminder, the leader of Black Lives Matter New York recently said, "If this country doesn't give us what we want, then we will burn down the system and replace it."

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com