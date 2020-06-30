Leaks

DNI Ratcliffe Reminds The Intelligence Community: Leaking Classified Information is a Crime

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jun 30, 2020 12:10 PM
  Share   Tweet
DNI Ratcliffe Reminds The Intelligence Community: Leaking Classified Information is a Crime

Source: (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Newly minted Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe is slamming recent leaks out of the intelligence community about unverified allegations the Russian government paid Taliban terrorists to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan. 

"U.S. and coalition force protection is a critical priority for both the President and the Intelligence Community. The selective leaking of any classified information disrupts the vital interagency work to collect, assess, and mitigate threats and places our forces at risk. It is also, simply put, a crime," Ratcliffe released in a statement. "We are still investigating the alleged intelligence referenced in recent media reporting and we will brief the President and Congressional leaders at the appropriate time. This is the analytic process working the way it should. Unfortunately, unauthorized disclosures now jeopardize our ability to ever find out the full story with respect to these allegations."

Yesterday the White House slammed the New York Times for publishing the story, which Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany argues is full of errors. 

"The President is briefed on verified intelligence and again I would just point you back to the absolutely irresponsible decision of the New York Times to falsely report that he was briefed on something that he in fact was not briefed on and I really think it's time for the New York Times to step back and ask themselves why they've been wrong, so wrong, so often," she said. "It is inexcusable the failed Russia reporting of the New York Times and I think it's time that the New York Times and also the Washington Post, hand back their Pulitzers."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Rand Paul Makes Interesting Observation About the Monuments Pelosi Wants to Remove
Cortney O'Brien
Supreme Court Bolsters Religious Liberty in Overturn of Montana Law
Reagan McCarthy
Professional Soccer Player Stands While the Rest of Her Team Kneels During Anthem
Cortney O'Brien

There's an Interesting Twist Concerning the St. Louis Couple Who Defended Their Home from Lefty Trespassers
Matt Vespa
Kevin McCarthy Explains Pelosi's 'Shadow Voting'
Cortney O'Brien
The DNC's Tweet About July 4th Event Was So Bad They Deleted It
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular