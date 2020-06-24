White House

National Guard Troops Are Headed Back to Washington D.C.

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jun 24, 2020 3:00 PM
As many as 400 National Guard troops are headed back to Washington D.C. as violent rioters and anarchists continue their threats against federal monuments in the Nation's Capitol. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt made the request.

"We will protect these monuments and we will do it with dispatch and severity," Bernhardt told Fox News' Laura Ingraham Tuesday night. 

President Trump is expected to sign an executive order sometime this week bolstering the ability to protect national monuments while prosecuting those engaged in vandalism against them. 

"We have a very specific monuments act.  And we are looking at long-term jail sentences for these vandals and these hoodlums and these anarchists and agitators, and call them whatever you want.  Some people don’t like that language, but that’s what they are.  They’re bad people.  They don’t love our country, and they’re not taking down our monuments.  I just want to make that clear," Trump said. "I will have an executive order very shortly.  And all it’s really going to do is reinforce what’s already there, but in a more uniform way."

"If these hoodlums come around, and if the states can’t handle it, we are ready, willing, and able to help as we did in Minnesota, where we stopped, after four days, they finally called, and we did a great job with the National Guard," he continued.

Most Popular