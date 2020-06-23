Must See: Tucker Carlson Sends a Warning About the Movement Ripping Down America's History

During the monologue of his show Monday night, Fox News host Tucker Carlson thoroughly explained why statues of American heroes -- like President Teddy Roosevelt -- are being torn down by the left. He also detailed why the behavior is being excused or ignored by politicians on both sides of the political aisle.

"This is happening all over the country as you know and there's a reason for it," Carlson said. "Roosevelt was the most popular president in American history. He was also the most American president. No other country could have produced Teddy Roosevelt. Roosevelt's virtues mirrored the values of America. He was physically brave. He was profoundly literate, highly self-disciplined and amazingly energetic...Teddy Roosevelt was a hero to millions of Americans. He still is. That's precisely why they are tearing down his statue. They know that if they can force you to watch as they topple your heroes, they have won. There's nothing they can't do next."

"They can decide how you raise your children, how you vote, what you're allowed to believe. Once they've humiliated you, they can control you and that's why across the country, mobs are tearing down America's monuments," he continued.

Carlson also warned about "trojan horse" candidate Joe Biden and what the left will do to the country if he wins the White House in November.

"After November, that trend could accelerate dramatically. And by the way, we should stop pretending that this is an election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. There is no Joe Biden. The Joe Biden you remember no longer exists," he said. "The babbling husk you see may have the same name and similar features, but behind the mask, there is nothing but a jumbled collection of talking points from the early 70s."

"The candidate has no independent thoughts of his own. He has no core beliefs. He is empty. He's a perfect Trojan horse. For the people who've taken over the Democratic Party, he is perfect," Carlson continued. "Their plan is to ride him to power. Once there, someone tough and calculating and purposefully, Kamala Harris probably, will change the country. How? Well, they've shown us how."

Watch his full remarks below: