Pastor Darrell Scott Blasts Efforts to Defund Police

Speaking during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill Wednesday morning, Ohio Pastor Darrell Scott blasted proposals from leftist Democrats to defund and disband police departments across the country.

"I want to begin by saying the prospect of defunding and or dismantling police departments across the country is one of the most unwise, irresponsible proposals by American politicians in our nation's history and makes absolutely no sense at all," Scott said. "I believe it is nothing short of the politicizing of current social events in the effort to garner votes during this election season. I also believe that it's a reactionary measure that can and will result in short and longterm damage to American society, particularly in our inner-city and urban communities."

"In fact, in certain inner-city communities across America increased funding for police and increased police presence actually necessary to enforce the law and guarantee the safety and security of law-abiding members of those communities," he continued. "As one who was formerly in that street life years ago, I may be a pastor but I didn't come down from heaven. I came up out of hell with the rest of everybody else. I was formerly in that street life. I know very much about the criminal element and I can state definitively that the criminal element in and of society will enjoy nothing better than a reduction in police presence and police power. It will allow those with criminal intentions and criminal actions to flourish virtually unchallenged in the communities of America."

Scott, who says he's been a victim of "driving while black" discrimination, then called for police reform while commending the majority of officers for their good work.

"I recognize the fact that the elimination of excessive force and physical retaliation by officers of the law against American citizens is paramount today," he continued. "I do not recommend throwing the baby out with the bathwater by labeling all police officers as bad cops simply because of the bad actions of a rogue segment of those whose job is supposed to be to protect and to serve American citizens."

