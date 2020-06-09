AOC Hasn't Deleted Her Smear of Kayleigh McEnany on Race

Yesterday Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accused White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany of purposely refusing to use her official title as a way to degrade her status as a Hispanic woman.
Her tweets are full of lies and in no way reflect what happened. McEnany specially referred to Ocasio-Cortez by her appropriate title. It's in the transcript and on video.
Verbatim quote by @PressSec: "POTUS is appalled by the 'defund police' movement. The fact that you have SITTING CONGRESSWOMEN wanting to defund the police—notably Rashida Tlaib, notably Biden advisor @AOC ..." https://t.co/HH8bUxK3zF— Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) June 8, 2020
she literally called you Congresswoman, @AOC.— Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) June 8, 2020
And yet Ocasio-Cortez, despite being notified of these facts, still has the tweet on her feed. She's moved on to promoting leftist candidates and other false narratives.
“Defund” means that Black & Brown communities are asking for the same budget priorities that White communities have already created for themselves: schooling > police,etc.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 9, 2020
People asked in other ways, but were always told “No, how do you pay for it?”
So they found the line item.