AOC Hasn't Deleted Her Smear of Kayleigh McEnany on Race

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jun 09, 2020 1:00 PM
Source: (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Yesterday Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accused White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany of purposely refusing to use her official title as a way to degrade her status as a Hispanic woman. 

Her tweets are full of lies and in no way reflect what happened. McEnany specially referred to Ocasio-Cortez by her appropriate title. It's in the transcript and on video. 

And yet Ocasio-Cortez, despite being notified of these facts, still has the tweet on her feed. She's moved on to promoting leftist candidates and other false narratives. 

