White House Blasts 'Appalling' Defund the Police Mob

Speaking from the White House Monday afternoon, Press Kayleigh McEnany classified new efforts to defund and dismantle police departments across the country as "appalling."

"The president is appalled by the defund the police movement. The fact that you have sitting congresswomen wanting to defund the police, notably Rashida Tlaib, notably Biden advisor AOC Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a former Clinton and Eric Holder spokesperson Brian Fallon, wanting to defund police across this country, it is extraordinary. And when you think the left has gone far and they couldn't possible go farther, because we all remember the defund ICE movement, they want to defund Immigration and Customs Enforcement and now they want to defund the police, this is extraordinary," she said.

"This is rolling back the protective layers that protect Americans in their homes and their places of business. He is appalled by it. It is remarkable to hear this coming from today's Democrat Party," she continued. "As for solutions, he's talking through a number of proposals...but he definitely, as he's noted, recognizes the horrid injustice done to George Floyd and is taking a look at various proposals."

McEnany noted that Democratic mayors across the country are getting on board with cuts to police departments, which will result in fewer officers, fewer arrests and more crime against innocent people.

"The mayor LA wants to defund police, take money away from police. Mayor de Blasio, the mayor of New York wants to take money away from police, that means cutting of police, that means reducing police departments, that means defunding police departments if not getting rid of them entirely," she continued. "Most of our police officers are good, hardworking people and there's a lot of evidence for that."