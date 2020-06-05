Police

New Polling: Registered Voters Very Much Approve of How Police Are Handling Demonstrations

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jun 05, 2020 3:30 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

According to new polling conducted by NPR and Marist, registered voters are happy with the way police officers have responded to demonstrations and unrest around the country. 

"Thinking about what you have heard or seen about the demonstrations around the country after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis at the hands of police, please respond to each of the following questions: Do you believe the police are being: Too aggressive, not aggressive enough, mostly responding appropriately to the demonstrations, unsure," the survey asked. 

This comes after a Morning Consult poll showed the majority of Americans support sending the military into cities to quell riots and unrest. 

Some 58% of registered voters polled by Morning Consult support the deployment of the military to aid police responding to protests, with 33% of the 1,624 respondents saying they’d “strongly support” it and only 30% opposing.

