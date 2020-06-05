New Polling: Registered Voters Very Much Approve of How Police Are Handling Demonstrations

According to new polling conducted by NPR and Marist, registered voters are happy with the way police officers have responded to demonstrations and unrest around the country.

"Thinking about what you have heard or seen about the demonstrations around the country after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis at the hands of police, please respond to each of the following questions: Do you believe the police are being: Too aggressive, not aggressive enough, mostly responding appropriately to the demonstrations, unsure," the survey asked.

NPR-Marist poll:



56% of registered voters believe police behaving appropriately or not aggressively enough



Only 34% believe police too aggressive.



https://t.co/dtmqWjX25O — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) June 5, 2020

Among Dems: 37% believe police behaved appropriately or not aggressively enough



55% believe police too aggressive



Republicans united, Dems divided on this issue. — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) June 5, 2020

Interestingly, more white Dems believe police behaving too aggressively than black Democrats. https://t.co/lKmjN2PjmH — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) June 5, 2020

This comes after a Morning Consult poll showed the majority of Americans support sending the military into cities to quell riots and unrest.

Some 58% of registered voters polled by Morning Consult support the deployment of the military to aid police responding to protests, with 33% of the 1,624 respondents saying they’d “strongly support” it and only 30% opposing.