New Polling: Registered Voters Very Much Approve of How Police Are Handling Demonstrations

According to new polling conducted by NPR and Marist, registered voters are happy with the way police officers have responded to demonstrations and unrest around the country.
"Thinking about what you have heard or seen about the demonstrations around the country after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis at the hands of police, please respond to each of the following questions: Do you believe the police are being: Too aggressive, not aggressive enough, mostly responding appropriately to the demonstrations, unsure," the survey asked.
NPR-Marist poll:
56% of registered voters believe police behaving appropriately or not aggressively enough
Only 34% believe police too aggressive.
Among Dems: 37% believe police behaved appropriately or not aggressively enough
55% believe police too aggressive
Republicans united, Dems divided on this issue.
Interestingly, more white Dems believe police behaving too aggressively than black Democrats.
This comes after a Morning Consult poll showed the majority of Americans support sending the military into cities to quell riots and unrest.
Some 58% of registered voters polled by Morning Consult support the deployment of the military to aid police responding to protests, with 33% of the 1,624 respondents saying they’d “strongly support” it and only 30% opposing.
"Calling in the U.S. military to supplement city police forces":
Support 58%
@MorningConsult National Poll