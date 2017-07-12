Feminist Calls on McMaster and Tillerson to Quit Because 'Girlie' Ivanka Sat in at G20

"Real feminists" are nasty women indeed and The Nation's Joan Walsh proved it again Tuesday night.

During an interview with MSNBC, Walsh went after White House advisor Ivanka Trump on everything from her clothing to her refusal of a taxpayer funded salary.

"That’s not a dress that’s made for work. That’s not a dress that’s made to go out in the world and make a difference. That is a dress that is designed to show off your girlieness, and you know, God bless her. Show it off, but don’t then tell us that you’re crusading for an equal place for women at the table because you’re not,” Walsh said about Ivanka's choice of attire during the G20 Summit, where she briefly sat in for President Trump. "I don’t mean to sound sexist, it can be dangerous to comment on what women wear, but the fact that she sat in for her father in a dress that was so incredibly ornamental was such a contradiction in terms."

"I think that what we see is that in patriarchal, authoritarian societies, daughters have great value. They are property. The message that she is sending about her own value, about her place in the White House, and about the place of women in this administration, I think, are really frightening,” Walsh continued.

A woman sitting in for the President of the United States at the G20 Summit is "really frightening? To a feminist? What? A feminist attacking another woman for ironically, looking feminine? Maybe an ugly pantsuit fit for a man would have been better? How about a burqa?

Instead of applauding a woman taking the seat of a U.S. president on the world stage, Walsh committed the ultimate feminist sin of judging Ivanka by her appearance and clothing (which she admitted during the interview was "dangerous"), rather than by her accomplishments or capabilities.

"I also don't know why H.R. McMaster and Rex Tillerson didn't quit on the spot, that they wouldn't sit in, that she would get to sit there," Walsh said.

A "feminist" suggesting two men should quit their jobs because a woman sat in for the President instead of them? Again, huh?

Not surprisingly, Walsh also slammed Ivanka's efforts to promote female entrepreneurship and market innovation.

"There is one woman benefiting from Ivanka's crusade for women and that is Ivanka Trump herself. That 50 million dollar fund for women entrepreneurs is being controlled her. The fact that she doesn't take a salary only reflects her own great wealth," she said, falsely sniping that most of it is "from her father."

How dare an independently successful woman reject a taxpayer funded salary? The nerve!

With this comment, Walsh once again revealed that feminism isn't about the promotion or support of women. Instead, it's solely about embracing leftist, big government policies and programs that keep women down as a victim class.

Liberal women like Walsh can't stand that Ivanka, or other women like her, want to help women help themselves through the private sector, not through government.

The ongoing, superficial and baseless criticism of a woman who is actually quite progressive on a number of issues continues to be filled with bitterness and misery, much like feminists themselves.





Correction: A previous version of this post stated Walsh works for Salon, she works for The Nation.







