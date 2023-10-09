Iran Makes It Clear They're Behind Hamas' Barbaric Terrorism
Tipsheet

Palestinian Supporters in NYC Cheer Hamas' Terrorist Attacks Against Israel

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  October 09, 2023 8:45 AM
Julio Rosas/Townhall

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Palestinian supporters gathered in Times Square on Sunday to show their support for Hamas' invasion into Israel and attacks on civilians, which have included killings, rapes, and kidnapping on a scale not seen in modern history for the Jewish state.

The protest was organized by groups such as NYC Democratic Socialists of America, Palestinian Youth Movement, Al-Awda NYC, and NY 4 Palestine.

Speakers praised the horrific attacks on civilians and Israeli security forces, which caused a death toll of over 700 people. When different speakers extolled the attacks, the crowd, which reached over 500 supporters, enthusiastically cheered.

One Palestinian supporter, who identified himself as Muhammad, said he did not support the kidnappings and killing of civilians but argued those things have been happening to Palestinians for many years.

"This is what's been happening to innocent Palestinians and everybody who's turned a blind eye to Palestinians being kidnapped and taken from their homes in the dead of night, that's been happening for 50 years. I ask you, turn to yourself because you're a hypocrite if you're in that situation. I do not stand by the actions that have happened but...the people must continue to resist," he said.

The crowd eventually left Times Square and marched towards the Consulate General of Israel near the headquarters of the United Nations, where a pro-Israel rally was taking place. New York City police officers kept the two sides separate and no major fighting took place. 

