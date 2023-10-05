What Eric Adams Is Doing to Try to Prevent More Illegal Immigrants From Coming to NYC

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D-NY) is headed south of the U.S.-Mexico border for a "fact finding" mission to see what is causing so many people to illegally enter the U.S. and go to his city.

Filming from the airplane he was on, Adams said he will be traveling to Mexico, Ecuador, and Colombia to talk with local leaders to see what is causing the current historically high levels of illegal immigration. Adams will also make it clear to those he meets in Latin America that his city is full and can not accommodate any more people.

"We want to give people a true picture of what is here," Adams said at press briefing Tuesday, according to Politico. "We are at capacity."

"We need to counteract those forms of communications that are basically saying 'You come to the City of New York, you’re going to automatically have a job, you’re going to be in a five star hotel,'" he added, saying he will appear on TV and radio stations to get his message across.

Heading off on our asylum seeker fact finding mission in Mexico, Ecuador and Colombia.



This crisis didn't start in New York City — but we're stepping up to lead and develop solutions at the local, national and international levels. pic.twitter.com/FQckNNCB57 — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) October 4, 2023

On the ground in Mexico City. Off to meetings with the Consul General and then to the sacred Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Can't wait to get to work with our partners in the region. pic.twitter.com/NpRdYffepD — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) October 5, 2023

New York City is also spending money to have flyers distributed at the southern border explaining to illegal immigrants the city's resources are exhausted.

City Hall, New York City:



New flyers revealed today at an Asylum Seeker Crisis Briefing that Deputy Mayor Anne Williams-Isom says NYC will start passing out to migrants at the border:



"You will not be placed in a hotel”



“You are better off going to a more affordable city”… pic.twitter.com/zrIfjoE75H — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) September 27, 2023

Of course, Adams could have save New York City's taxpayers a trip of Central and South America by instead going to the White House and tell President Joe Biden he is the cause of the historic border crisis.