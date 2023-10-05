Here's When Democrats Decided They Weren't Going to Save Kevin McCarthy
Tipsheet

What Eric Adams Is Doing to Try to Prevent More Illegal Immigrants From Coming to NYC

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  October 05, 2023 12:30 PM
New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D-NY) is headed south of the U.S.-Mexico border for a "fact finding" mission to see what is causing so many people to illegally enter the U.S. and go to his city.

Filming from the airplane he was on, Adams said he will be traveling to Mexico, Ecuador, and Colombia to talk with local leaders to see what is causing the current historically high levels of illegal immigration. Adams will also make it clear to those he meets in Latin America that his city is full and can not accommodate any more people.

"We want to give people a true picture of what is here," Adams said at press briefing Tuesday, according to Politico. "We are at capacity." 

"We need to counteract those forms of communications that are basically saying 'You come to the City of New York, you’re going to automatically have a job, you’re going to be in a five star hotel,'" he added, saying he will appear on TV and radio stations to get his message across.

The Menendez Saga Just Got Even Worse
New York City is also spending money to have flyers distributed at the southern border explaining to illegal immigrants the city's resources are exhausted.

 Of course, Adams could have save New York City's taxpayers a trip of Central and South America by instead going to the White House and tell President Joe Biden he is the cause of the historic border crisis.

