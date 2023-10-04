Philly's Pro-Criminal DA Reacts to City's Recent Mass Looting

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner revealed his office is going to look at how prosecute those who had been arrested during recent looting in the city on a case by case basis, indicating many are going to get lenient charges filed against them as the majority of those who were arrested were Black.

"A large number of them are young," Krasner said, according to Philadelphia Magazine. "They are between the ages of 18 and 25. In general, what we’re seeing is that most of them have no criminal record or a minimal criminal record. … There are certainly some people in this group who are much more concerning than others. … Part of our task will be to make sure we do individual justice in each one of these cases."

In a interview with Fox 29, Krasner said he will look at if the looters are "fundamentally law abiding people" when reviewing their cases.

Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner says he’s going to look individually at looting cases to determine if they’re "fundamentally law abiding people" or "criminals" — Let me translate his woke gobbledygook: If they haven’t already killed someone, he’s gonna set them free. Total lunacy! pic.twitter.com/tWGGU9iwxR — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 4, 2023

The mass looting broke out in response a judge dismissed charges against a city police officer Mark Dial accused of murdering Eddie Irizarry. Dial shot Irizarry through the window of his car. Irizarry was armed with knife. Police had initially pulled Irizarry over for erratic driving. The charges have since been refiled against Dial.