Pelsoi's Reaction to Being Confronted With Setting New Impeachment Standards Says It All

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  September 14, 2023 12:15 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) insisted it is wrong for current Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to point to her actions when she announced an impeachment inquiry before taking a full because, when she did it, it was different. 

"Speaker McCarthy made the argument the other day that ‘Well, Nancy Pelosi set this precedent. She waited a long time to have a vote on the first impeachment of Donald Trump.’ You did hold a vote, we should add, but he said you made the rules, and he’s just following them now by not holding this initial vote for an impeachment inquiry. What do you say to that?" MSNBC host Willie Geist asked.

“I say that that’s hogwash. I mean, it’s ridiculous. And I don’t know why the press keeps repeating it. The fact is, we said we were going to — I assigned committee chairs, six of them to develop the — the facts, because you have to act upon the facts. That’s a strange thing to say, maybe around here, but you have to act upon the facts. We had a couple of weeks of doing that, a few weeks of doing that, three or four weeks, we then prepared to bring the bill to the floor," Pelosi replied.

"But again, this is a big deal, an impeachment. You have to do it with care, and not on impulse. And until we had the case, ready that’s when we went forward," she continued. "Now, they again had been investigating for months, coming up with nothing and now they’re going to say on the basis of nothing we’re not going to have a vote on how we go forward. Don’t blame it on me, take responsibility for what you were doing there and don’t misrepresent the care that we took, the respect that we had for the institution to go forward in a way that really address the high crimes and misdemeanors of Donald Trump."

In his announcement for an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Bide, McCarthy said evidence uncovered so far was overwhelming to suggest Biden used his political stature to secure foreign business deals through his son, Hunter, in places where the U.S. government had ongoing interests at the time.

   


