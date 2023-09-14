Call AOC! Biden's Cages Are Back at the Border

The Tucson Sector along the U.S.-Mexico border continues to be slammed with illegal immigrants, straining resources in a part of the country that typically sees more gotaways than people claiming asylum.

As a result, almost no Border Patrol agents are actively patrolling the southern border because they are having to quickly process and release the thousands of illegal immigrants to get out of their facilities. Pictures and videos have emerged once again of illegal immigrants being held behind crowded fencing outdoors, which previously caused outrage from Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media.

Right now in Ajo AZ Sector for the Border Patrol. Hundreds in custody on top of what was caught last night. Already getting reports of large numbers crossing and Border Patrol trying to respond. They are overwhelmed and this administration

is letting this happen with no support! pic.twitter.com/Kkqv3xq8h9 — John Fabbricatore (@JohnE_Fabb) September 13, 2023

Despite the lack of Border Patrol's holding capacity, it has not stopping the flow of people illegally crossing the border into Arizona.

Thousands are claiming asylum as they cross the border illegally with the help of cartels. Many don’t qualify for asylum and are fraudulently using the system to remain in the US for years while their case is backlogged in immigration court. pic.twitter.com/vX2OOeK0j8 — John Fabbricatore (@JohnE_Fabb) September 14, 2023

Is this a secure border? We drove near the border wall in Lukeville, AZ and literally ran into dozens of illegal immigrants that had crossed outside of the port of entry. This group wanted to turn themselves in, but what about those that don’t? The over 1 million got-aways… pic.twitter.com/rip5Io4suH — John Fabbricatore (@JohnE_Fabb) September 14, 2023

Early reports have indicated the number of apprehensions at the southern border for the month of August is over 230,000, yet another high number despite the Biden administration claiming they have brought down the number of illegal crossings. That number does not include those who managed to evade law enforcement after crossing the border.