Call AOC! Biden's Cages Are Back at the Border

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  September 14, 2023 2:30 PM
The Tucson Sector along the U.S.-Mexico border continues to be slammed with illegal immigrants, straining resources in a part of the country that typically sees more gotaways than people claiming asylum.

As a result, almost no Border Patrol agents are actively patrolling the southern border because they are having to quickly process and release the thousands of illegal immigrants to get out of their facilities. Pictures and videos have emerged once again of illegal immigrants being held behind crowded fencing outdoors, which previously caused outrage from Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media.

Despite the lack of Border Patrol's holding capacity, it has not stopping the flow of people illegally crossing the border into Arizona. 

Early reports have indicated the number of apprehensions at the southern border for the month of August is over 230,000, yet another high number despite the Biden administration claiming they have brought down the number of illegal crossings. That number does not include those who managed to evade law enforcement after crossing the border.

