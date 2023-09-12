Why Did Biden Have a Ukrainian Prosecutor Fired? Comer Wants Blinken to Explain
Info on New Bombshell Testimony Involving the CIA and COVID Was Just Released
Biden Blasted for $6 Billion Handout to Iran's Terrorist Regime
BREAKING: Official Impeachment Inquiry Into President Biden Announced
Dem Adviser's Warning to Democrats About Biden Is Nothing New
Of Course, An MSNBC Commentator Tweeted This on the Anniversary of the 9/11...
NM Governor's Gun Ban to Stop Violent Crime Failed Almost Immediately
A Public Labor Fight in Pittsburgh Lays Bare the Deep Fissures Within the...
My Message to Joe Biden
'Very Disappointing': Major Company Makes Final Decision About Temporarily Shuttered Portl...
'Insulting': CA Dem Blasts Newsom Over His Feinstein Appointment Plan
Tucker Carlson Pinpoints What Gretchen Whitmer, Greg Abbott Have in Common
GOP Senators Call for Extensive Reform at the CDC Over ‘Unprecedented Abuses of...
Fact-Check: Was Biden Really Standing at Ground Zero the Day After 9/11?
Tipsheet

'I Have a Fact For You': NM Sheriff Goes Scorched Earth on Gov's Gun Ban

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  September 12, 2023 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Morgan Lee

Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen (D) issued a forceful rebuke of New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham's (D) public health order, which banned the legal concealed and open carrying of firearm for 30 days, during a press conference on Monday.

"In reference to concealed carry and open carry, the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office will not enforce this segment of the order...It is unconstitutional. My oath was to protect the Constitution and that is what I will do...This order will not do anything to curb gun violence other than punish law-abiding citizens from their constitutional right to self-defense," Allen said.

"I have a fact for you: Criminals do not follow the law or a public health order — never seen it — we will never see criminals follow the law," he added.

Allen revealed he was given very short notice of Lujan Grisham's order before she hosted her press conference and was extremely frustrated by that act. Allen vowed his department will continue to carry out their plans to tackle gun crime that are already in motion but said citizens should not be concerned if they used their firearm in self-defense because his office is not enforcing the ban.

Recommended

BREAKING: Official Impeachment Inquiry Into President Biden Announced Spencer Brown

"I don’t need a lecture on constitutionality from Sheriff Allen: what I need is action," Lujan Grisham said in a statement to NBC News about Allen's comments. "We’ve given you the tools, Sheriff Allen — now stop being squeamish about using them. I will not back down from doing what’s right and I will always put the safety of the people of New Mexico first.”

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Official Impeachment Inquiry Into President Biden Announced Spencer Brown
Info on New Bombshell Testimony Involving the CIA and COVID Was Just Released Katie Pavlich
Senator John Kennedy Reads Excerpts From 'Banned Books' to LGBTQ+ Activists Townhall Staff
Fact-Check: Was Biden Really Standing at Ground Zero the Day After 9/11? Guy Benson
Incredible: Chicago Teachers Union Boss Accidentally Champions School Choice Guy Benson
Why Did Biden Have a Ukrainian Prosecutor Fired? Comer Wants Blinken to Explain Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
BREAKING: Official Impeachment Inquiry Into President Biden Announced Spencer Brown