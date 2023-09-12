'I Have a Fact For You': NM Sheriff Goes Scorched Earth on Gov's Gun Ban

Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen (D) issued a forceful rebuke of New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham's (D) public health order, which banned the legal concealed and open carrying of firearm for 30 days, during a press conference on Monday.

"In reference to concealed carry and open carry, the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office will not enforce this segment of the order...It is unconstitutional. My oath was to protect the Constitution and that is what I will do...This order will not do anything to curb gun violence other than punish law-abiding citizens from their constitutional right to self-defense," Allen said.

"I have a fact for you: Criminals do not follow the law or a public health order — never seen it — we will never see criminals follow the law," he added.

WATCH: Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen announces he will not enforce New Mexico Governor's concealed carry and open carry ban



Allen revealed he was given very short notice of Lujan Grisham's order before she hosted her press conference and was extremely frustrated by that act. Allen vowed his department will continue to carry out their plans to tackle gun crime that are already in motion but said citizens should not be concerned if they used their firearm in self-defense because his office is not enforcing the ban.

"I don’t need a lecture on constitutionality from Sheriff Allen: what I need is action," Lujan Grisham said in a statement to NBC News about Allen's comments. "We’ve given you the tools, Sheriff Allen — now stop being squeamish about using them. I will not back down from doing what’s right and I will always put the safety of the people of New Mexico first.”